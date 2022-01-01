Асцензия Диабетическая Продукция предлагает продукты и решения, которые приносят пользу и способствуют улучшению здоровья и жизни людей с диабетом

Глюкометр Контур Плюс Уан
Глюкометр Контур Плюс Уан

Глюкометр Контур Плюс Уан

  • Высокая точность измерений, превосходящая требования к точности нового стандарта ISO 15197:2013***
  • Технология «Второй шанс»-возможность в течение 60 секунд дополнительно нанести кровь на ту же тест-полоску в случае ее недозаполнения
  • «Умная подсветка» - упрощает интерпретацию результатов с первого взгляда
  • Беспроводная интеграция с мобильным приложением CONTOUR DIABETES
Глюкометр Контур Плюс
Глюкометр Контур Плюс

Глюкометр Контур Плюс

  • Высокая точность измерений, превосходящая требования к точности нового стандарта ISO 15197:2013**
  • Технология «Второй шанс» - возможность в течение 30 секунд дополнительно нанести кровь на ту же тест-полоску в случае ее недозаполнения
  • Большой экран и настройка звуковых напоминаний об измерении после еды
  • Технология «Без кодирования» - тест-полоска сама кодирует глюкометр

Глюкометр Контур ТС
Глюкометр Контур ТС

Глюкометр Контур ТС

  • Высокая точность соответствует требованиям к точности нового стандарта ISO 15197:2013*
  • Маленькая капля крови
  • Время измерения всего 5 секунд
  • Технология «Без кодирования» предотвращает ошибки, связанные с введением неправильного кода





